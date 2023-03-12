Bayer Leverkusen remains on course for the European Cup in the German Bundesliga. Between the two round of 16 games in the Europa League against Ferencvaros Budapest and a week before the highlight game against Bayern Munich, the Rhinelanders won 3-2 (1-1) at Werder Bremen on Sunday evening.

After the tenth win of the season, coach Xabi Alonso’s team is still involved in the fight for seventh place, which could ultimately be enough for the Europa Conference League. Sixth place, where the currently weakened Frankfurters are, is only six points away.

In front of 41,000 spectators in the Weser Stadium, the heavily weakened Bremen team, who were missing Marco Friedl and Romano Schmid due to illness, took the lead in the 30th minute through Marvin Ducksch. But Mitchel Bakker (34th minute), Jeremie Frimpong (56th) and Adam Hlozek (83rd) turned the game in favor of the guests. Bremen’s national striker Niclas Füllkrug (86th) scored the final score with a hand penalty. Werder remains eleventh in the table after their twelfth defeat of the season.

Freiburg celebrates last-minute success

Meanwhile, SC Freiburg is still fighting for the Champions League starting places. The Breisgauer celebrated a 2-1 last-minute win at home against bottom team 1899 Hoffenheim and were fourth on points behind RB Leipzig for the time being. Coach Christian Streich had to do without defender Philipp Lienhart due to injury, but striker Michael Gregoritsch was back in the starting XI.

After goals from Maximilian Eggestein (5th) and Hoffenheim’s Angelo Stiller (49th), there were many indications that the points would be shared. In the 89th minute, Ritsu Doan became the match winner for the home side, who won again after two draws in the league. On Thursday, Freiburg lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Europa League round of 16 first leg. The decision will be made next Thursday in front of their own audience.

Hoffenheim suffered their eighth competitive defeat in a row, and new coach Pellegrino Matarazzo still has to wait for his first sense of achievement. Christoph Baumgartner was not to blame for the defeat, the ÖFB team player was suspended from yellow card. Hoffenheim is just one point behind Stuttgart and the penultimate Schalke. The first non-relegation rank, on which Hertha BSC is, is only two points away after 24 rounds.

