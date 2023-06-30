Levi Colwill: Chelsea defender on England, Roberto de Zerbi and recent praise

Colwill was called up to the England squad for recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is one of the most talked-about young players in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old excelled on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, helping them qualify for the Europa League.

He was then called up to the senior England squad and is now part of the England Under-21s team in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, where they are yet to concede a goal and face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

It is hard to believe Colwill only started 13 Premier League games and has played just nine games for the Young Lions.

Chelsea are in talks with the centre-back about a new deal, and his current contract does not expire until 2025.

Colwill’s manager at Brighton, Roberto de Zerbi, has been widely praised for leading the Seagulls into Europe for the first time in their 122-year history, and Colwill believes the Italian’s search for “perfection” is why he has progressed so quickly as a player.

“Training with him is very tough, but it’s what you need. He’s helped me improve so much this season you wouldn’t understand,” Colwill said.

“He’s also helped me grow and realise what it takes to become the best. It’s just perfection. I think all the people who are destined to be at the top level are like that.

“During games you hear him on the side and he’ll be giving you information all the time. That’s the sort of person he is, he just wants to help you progress as a player. He sees the potential in me and during this season he was very tough with me, but I can’t complain.

“It gives you that push to go into games as you know he’s got your back – that’s what every player needs. It gives you that confidence to play your normal game. I really enjoyed it.

“He’s a great guy. He wants the best, I want the best – he wants the same thing as me. I’m happy to have worked under him,” Colwill added.

Colwill says De Zerbi was “on my case all the time”, but it is exactly what the centre-back needed in his breakthrough year.

“I think he showed me how to get there [the top level]. Me as a person, I’m really laid back. During the week, in the [training] session I might not be having the best session ever but he still pushes me to get the most out of it.

“Now I feel like that has helped something switch in my head and realise that I’m not here to just be here. I’m here to learn and grow as a player.”

Success in the European Championship would cap an excellent season for Colwill, who has had a taste of what it is like to work under Gareth Southgate in the senior squad.

Colwill was called up to join the team for their European qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals of Jude Bellingham and club team-mate Lewis Dunk.

The defender is aiming to break into Southgate’s squad for the European Championship in Germany next summer, and had another chance to impress the England manager as Southgate has been part of the U21 camp for the past few days.

“Going up and training with them is one thing, but I’ve got to keep up my performances next season. I need to play. I need to do well.

“There are so many things that come into you going back there. I don’t think it’s a case of, ‘I’m close now, I might go up on the next camp’.

“I’ve got to keep playing, and playing well. That will be a big thing for me next season,” Colwill said.

“Gareth watches everything. You have to take that into consideration. It doesn’t matter if he’s watching training because he always hears things when he isn’t.

“There is never a time to take your foot off the gas. You always have to be at 100% because you know he’s watching. There are no excuses. That is how you become one of the best.

“He told me he’d be here to watch us and I think that’s motivational, not just for me but the whole team knowing the senior coach is coming out. It is a big thing, to be honest. It’s that extra push.”

Despite his excellent season, Colwill does not think he has played his best football yet.

“I’m getting loads of praise but I’m still making mistakes that not everyone sees because I’m getting so much praise.

“I know I can be much better and have so much more to come.”

