Opponents with some controversy for the Ballon d’Or 2021 and at the last World Cup in Qatar, but perhaps teammates in the future. The relationship between Robert Lewandowski e Lionel Messi it has been up and down lately. The two competed for the prestigious France Football award in 2021, with the Argentine awarded a few votes: the Pole had not taken it very well. In the match between their countries at the last World Cup, Messi had initially ignored Lewandowski’s apologies after his prolonged foul and the two only clarified themselves at the end of the match. In a few months, however, they could share the dressing room for the first time in their career, a scenario that the current striker of the club doesn’t mind. Barcelona.

“Messi belongs to Barcelona”

Lewandowski was the special guest of the presentation of the eighteenth edition of the book “Relatos Solidarios del Deporte”, aimed at raising funds for the Lovaas Foundation, a research center of intervention programs for children affected by the syndrome of autism. Messi may not renew his expiring contract with the Paris Saint Germain and one of the suggestions on the future of La Pulce concerns his future at Barcelona. “Messi belongs to Barcelona and if he comes back it will be something incredible,” said Lewandowski. “We know his place is here at Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.” Meanwhile, in his first season in Spain, the striker is close to celebrate winning La Liga: “We know that Barça haven’t won La Liga in recent years and we are on the right track. If we win the title, many players will have great confidence. We have to score goals and make the fans happy.”