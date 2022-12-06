Home Sports Lewandowski controversial with the Polish coach: “I have to be happy when I play…”
Lewandowski controversial with the Polish coach: "I have to be happy when I play…"

Lewandowski controversial with the Polish coach: “I have to be happy when I play…”

Robert Lewandowski, the Polish champion, spoke after the round of 16 about his continuity in the national team and underlined that “many factors will influence this”. Furthermore, he added that he must “be happy to play”.

Lewa failed to shine at the World Cup in Qatar, he and his national team, Poland, exited the group stage for the first time since Mexico 1986. The Polish team showed a too conservative football that didn’t help the team in any way. striker and neither to the talented midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Lewandowski tried

He always faced numerical inferiority with the opposing defences, pressed, went down in midfield, on the flanks, and was barely able to receive balls in good conditions.

Although he managed to end his curse in the final stages of the World Cup and walk away with two goals, that tactical aptitude prevented him from being the ‘killer’ he was at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​with whom he leads the table of the gunners of the Spanish First Division. Asked about his future in the national team after the match played at the Al Thumama stadium, the 34-year-old Barcelona player said: “There is still a long way to go and several factors will influence this decision. I have to be happy to play. It is also important for a near future. Obviously they are when we try to attack. When we play defense there isn’t so much joy. I don’t like it. Many factors play into this.”

December 6, 2022 (change December 6, 2022 | 11:31 am)

