Lewa failed to shine at the World Cup in Qatar, he and his national team, Poland, exited the group stage for the first time since Mexico 1986. The Polish team showed a too conservative football that didn’t help the team in any way. striker and neither to the talented midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Although he managed to end his curse in the final stages of the World Cup and walk away with two goals, that tactical aptitude prevented him from being the ‘killer’ he was at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​with whom he leads the table of the gunners of the Spanish First Division. Asked about his future in the national team after the match played at the Al Thumama stadium, the 34-year-old Barcelona player said: “There is still a long way to go and several factors will influence this decision. I have to be happy to play. It is also important for a near future. Obviously they are when we try to attack. When we play defense there isn’t so much joy. I don’t like it. Many factors play into this.”