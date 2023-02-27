Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Atlético on Saturday. FC Barcelona could have jumped ahead of their rivals in the fight for the Spanish championship, but they squandered this opportunity in a bad style. The next day they lost 0-1 to Almeria. Robert Lewandowski showed a very weak side in this match. “He was bought to make a difference in such matches. Instead, he was completely invisible, he had no opportunity to score a goal,” wrote the Goal.com portal about the Pole.

Spanish media comment on the failure of FC Barcelona

The flop of FC Barcelona is the main topic in the Spanish media. “FC Barcelona is afraid” – we read on the cover of “Marki”. Journalists pointed out that the Catalan team suffered a second consecutive defeat and “gave life to Real Madrid”. “Almeria, after El Bilal’s goal, knocks down the disastrous FC Barcelona. Despite the slip-up, Real shortens the distance to the leader by seven points” – it was written in turn in “AS”.

“A step back” – we read in “Mundo Deportivo”. “Unequal FC Barcelona suffered a second consecutive defeat and missed a chance to strike a blow in La Liga,” wrote the Spaniards, noting that the team was unable to react to the loss of a goal.

“Sport” put Robert Lewandowski on its cover. “FC Barcelona gives life to Real Madrid,” headlined today’s edition of the newspaper. “The Blaugrana suffered an unexpected defeat and allowed Ancelotti’s team to recover one point,” wrote the journalists, who also drew attention to Xavi’s words about “the worst game at the worst moment of the season”.

FC Barcelona is the leader of the table after 23 rounds with 59 points, seven more than second-placed Real Madrid. They will face Valencia in the next series of matches. The match will take place on Sunday at 16:15. Before that, however, Xavi’s team will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. This meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 21:00.

