Robert Lewandowski would be happy to see superstar Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I hope that one day we can play together because it’s always a pleasure to play with players at such a level,” said the Pole at an event on Tuesday, according to Spanish media reports Camp Nou. “Messi will always belong to FC Barcelona. If he came back it would be amazing.”

Lewandowski switched from FC Bayern to FC Barcelona last summer. His contract with the Catalan club is valid until mid-2026. Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires after this season, after two years at the French capital club the future of the now 35-year-old Argentine is open. In terms of sport, the high hopes for international success were not fulfilled, especially due to the two early failures in the Champions League. Messi has even been hissed at by his own fans.

Tearful farewell

His heart club FC Barcelona, ​​which he joined in 2000 as a 13-year-old, has already confirmed contact with the Messi camp for a return campaign. Two years ago, we tearfully parted ways. The heavily indebted club could no longer afford Messi. It is still unclear how FC Barcelona wants to finance the world champion and superstar. The Argentine is said to have received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, and interest from North American Major League Soccer is also known.