(Qatar World Cup) Lewandowski missed a penalty kick and the Polish team shook hands with the Mexican team 0:0

China News Agency, Doha, November 22 (Reporter Wang Xi) On the 22nd local time, the Polish team missed a penalty kick in the World Cup group match with Mexico, and the match with the opponent was 0:0.

Since they are in the same group as Argentina, Poland and Mexico, who are aiming to break out of the group, are determined to win this game. Especially for the Polish team, coach Michnievic seemed quite confident about the team lineup before the game. The presence of the head star Lewandowski has given the Polish team a bit of confidence.

However, the Polish team was completely unable to start the situation in the first half. The disconnect between the midfield and the forward line caused Lewandowski to have few opportunities to get the ball. The Polish team only had one shot in the half. The Mexican team relied on tacit cooperation, under the leadership of the core player Lozano, repeatedly threatened the opponent’s goal, but failed to score.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Polish team strengthened the offensive and defensive strength of the midfield, and soon achieved results. In the 54th minute, Lewandowski received a pass from his teammate and broke into the penalty area. He was brought down by the opponent’s defender and got a penalty kick. He personally took the penalty, but was saved by the legendary Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa. Lewandowski failed to end his embarrassing record of zero goals in the World Cup.

The morale of the Mexican team was boosted afterwards. Alexis Vega, Lozano and others were extremely active, creating consecutive opportunities to threaten the Polish team’s goal, but the Polish goalkeeper Szczesny performed well and tried to keep the goal. Since then, the two sides have attacked and defended each other, but both failed to score, and the score of 0:0 was maintained until the end.

According to the schedule, Poland will face Saudi Arabia in the next round, while Mexico will face Messi-led Argentina.