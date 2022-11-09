One gesture too many could cost dearly to the Polish bomber of the blaugrana.

A breathtaking victory against Osasuna despite the expulsion of Robert Lewandowski. Let’s talk about the Barcelona of Xavi who enjoys the success and the top of the La Liga standings but who, perhaps, will have to do without his bomber for a few matches because of the red card he had remedied and a gesture that the referee did not like.

Cope’s great match, in fact, he has published what appears to be the referee’s report after the championship match between the two teams. Although the other stands out expulsion among the Catalan ranks, that of Pique which also risks 6 rounds (but has already announced the retirement), here in the eyes of the fans the sanction and the comment for the rosso a Lewandowski.

The Pole was sent away from the match for a double yellow shortly after the half hour of play but, at the time of receiving the red card, he would have done a polemical gesture towards the whistle by putting your finger in your nose and then pointing it at it. For Lewandowski it is possible, therefore, that you can even get to three shifts of stop.

November 9 – 10:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

