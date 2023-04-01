Home Sports Lewandowski shoots Barcelona closer to the title
Lewandowski shoots Barcelona closer to the title

Lewandowski shoots Barcelona closer to the title

FC Barcelona came even closer to the Spanish championship title on Saturday. At bottom Elche, Xavi Hernandez’s team easily won 4-0 (1-0) and extended the lead over their closest rivals, Real Madrid, to 15 points by Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski (20′, 66′) with his fifth brace of the season, Ansu Fati (56′) and Ferran Torres (70′) scored for Barca.

Real Madrid, with David Alaba recovered, host Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday, the arch-rivals meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Barca defended a 1-0 draw in front of their own audience.

