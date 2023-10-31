Lewis Hamilton’s Sarcastic Reaction to Sergio Pérez’s Accident at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Mocks Sergio Pérez’s Accident at Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, the second-place driver in the Formula 1 World Championship, sarcastically reacted to Sergio Pérez’s abrupt abandonment during the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez. In a video released on Formula 1’s official social media accounts, Hamilton was seen watching the race on a screen alongside Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. When Pérez collided with Leclerc’s tires and left the circuit just 18 seconds into the race, Hamilton sarcastically commented, “Oh! Is he out? Oh! where is he going? He made a me in Qatar Hahaha!” Despite his sarcastic remark, Hamilton also expressed regret for Pérez’s early exit.

Hamilton’s comment alluded to his own experience in a previous race at the Losail international circuit in Qatar, where he was involved in a collision with his teammate George Russell on the first lap. As a result, Hamilton was thrown into the gravel trap and had to abandon the race. He received a penalty for crossing the circuit on foot after realizing his car couldn’t continue. Reflecting on that incident, Hamilton sympathized with Pérez’s misfortune.

Although Hamilton added 19 points to his tally by finishing second and setting the fastest lap in Mexico City, Pérez’s retirement allowed him to close the gap in the championship standings. Currently, Pérez holds second place with 240 points, while Hamilton is closely behind with 220 points. With the championship already secured by Max Verstappen, the focus now shifts to the battle between Hamilton and Pérez for the runner-up position. The remaining races in Brazil, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi will determine who ultimately finishes in second place.

As the Formula 1 season progresses, all eyes will be on Hamilton and Pérez as they fight for valuable points in the final stretch of the competition.