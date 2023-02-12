The Japanese brand Lexus is launching a new large, compact and very thick car with a commercial value within everyone’s reach.

Lexus is the brand related to Toyota but of a luxury level. In fact, the Japanese brand has always dedicated itself to cars of great value, less sporty and with a much more elegant and captivating design.

Established in 1989 for the production of high-end cars destined for the US luxury and premium market, Lexus for years it has been conquering the various international markets.

The big surprise, however, is coming soon to the market. In fact Lexus has developed and would be launching an innovative and compact SUV, but this time accessible to all for its relatively low price compared to usual.

Here is the new Lexus LBX 2023, the cheapest SUV in the range

It will arrive on the European market in a few months Lexus LBX 2023, brand new compact and economical SUV in the range. It is a long-awaited vehicle for the Lexus range as it will represent a variant of the already known and appreciated Yaris Crossbut which features a more elegant and sophisticated design.

The details officially presented are still incomplete, but should be disclosed on the market during the second half of 2023, with one or more hybrid drive options. Lexus’ strategy of focusing on elegance and hybrid technology could be a success for the company, especially considering the growing interest of motorists for sustainable solutions, also due to more stringent regulations and the purchase incentives in force .

Lexus it is considered a high-end brand in terms of proposals and above all in terms of prices. The CT 200h model is the only exception, as it is aimed at a wider audience, even if the years of ‘old age’ make it perhaps less attractive than in the past. For this reason, there is speculation that Lexus is considering developing a B-Suv with a bold dynamic design, breaking away from the Toyota Motor Corporation.

For this reason the idea is that the Lexus LBX 2023 can cost around 30 thousand euros. A truly reasonable figure for a compact SUV from a brand that is also considered in the luxury sector. We will see what effect it will have on the European and Italian markets over the next few months, when it is definitively launched.