Former Angers coach Abdel Bouhazama was suspended for a month by the LFP disciplinary committee on Wednesday. Required to explain his remarks made during the pre-match chat against Montpellier – he said: “It’s not mean, we’ve all already touched girls”, about the actions of the player Ilyes Chetti -, the former director of the training center has been sanctioned.
Regarding player sanctions, Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio), received a three-match suspension after his expulsion against Clermont (1-2). Laurent Abergel (Lorient), Anthony Rouault (Toulouse) and Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) will be absent from the field during a meeting.
Among the other suspended players, Bradley Barcola (OL), Jens Cadjus (Reims) and Pierre Lees-Melou (Brest) received their third warning last week in 10 matches, synonymous with a penalty of a firm match.