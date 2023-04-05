Home Sports LFP Disciplinary Committee: Abdel Bouhazama suspended for one month, Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) three matches
LFP Disciplinary Committee: Abdel Bouhazama suspended for one month, Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) three matches

Former Angers coach Abdel Bouhazama was suspended for a month by the LFP disciplinary committee on Wednesday. Required to explain his remarks made during the pre-match chat against Montpellier – he said: “It’s not mean, we’ve all already touched girls”, about the actions of the player Ilyes Chetti -, the former director of the training center has been sanctioned.

Regarding player sanctions, Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio), received a three-match suspension after his expulsion against Clermont (1-2). Laurent Abergel (Lorient), Anthony Rouault (Toulouse) and Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) will be absent from the field during a meeting.

Among the other suspended players, Bradley Barcola (OL), Jens Cadjus (Reims) and Pierre Lees-Melou (Brest) received their third warning last week in 10 matches, synonymous with a penalty of a firm match.

