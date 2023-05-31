LG Cup Top 8: Koo Zihao vs Shen Zhenzhen Ke Jie vs Han Shengzhou_Wang Xinghao_Progress_Daily

Original Title: LG Cup Top 8: Gu Zihao vs Shen Zhenzhen Ke Jie vs Han Shengzhou

On May 31, the 28th LG Cup Chosun Ilbo Chess Kings Tournament round of 16 was held at Kunchiam Resort in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Ke Jie beat Shen Minjun, Wang Xinghao beat Park Tinghuan, Li Xuanhao lost Shin Jinjo, and the China-Korea battle was 3-3. The top 8 and top 4 matches will be held on December 11 and 13, and the Sanbanqi final will be held in January next year. The top 8 matches are as follows:

Koo Zihao (middle) – Shin Jinjoo (Korean)

Wang Xinghao (middle) – Byun Sang-il (Korean)

Ke Jie (middle) – Han Seung-joo (Korean)

Mi Yuting (middle) – An Chengjun (Korean)

Sponsored by Chosun Ilbo and sponsored by LG, the 28th LG Cup Chosun Ilbo Chess Game has a prize money of 300 million won for the champion and a prize money of 100 million won for the runner-up. The time limit is 3 hours each, and the countdown is 40 seconds 5 times.

Previous LG Cup top 4:

