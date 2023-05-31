LG Cup Top 8: Koo Zihao vs Shen Zhenzhen Ke Jie vs Han Shengzhou_Wang Xinghao_Progress_Daily

On May 31, the 28th LG Cup Chosun Ilbo Chess Kings Tournament round of 16 was held at Kunchiam Resort in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Ke Jie beat Shen Minjun, Wang Xinghao beat Park Tinghuan, Li Xuanhao lost Shin Jinjo, and the China-Korea battle was 3-3. The top 8 and top 4 matches will be held on December 11 and 13, and the Sanbanqi final will be held in January next year. The top 8 matches are as follows:
Koo Zihao (middle) – Shin Jinjoo (Korean)
Wang Xinghao (middle) – Byun Sang-il (Korean)
Ke Jie (middle) – Han Seung-joo (Korean)
Mi Yuting (middle) – An Chengjun (Korean)
Sponsored by Chosun Ilbo and sponsored by LG, the 28th LG Cup Chosun Ilbo Chess Game has a prize money of 300 million won for the champion and a prize money of 100 million won for the runner-up. The time limit is 3 hours each, and the countdown is 40 seconds 5 times.
Previous LG Cup top 4:
