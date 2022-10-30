Li Chunjiang ended the first stage of the league with two consecutive victories: This is the normal level of the teamFly into the homes of ordinary people

The CBA regular season ushered in the first stage of the final game. Last night, the Shanghai Jiushi Men’s Basketball Team defeated the Beijing Control Team 105-98, ushering in a winning streak for the first time this season, and finally ranked 3 wins and 6 losses, temporarily ranking in the points 15th on the list. After the game, Sharks coach Li Chunjiang said: “The first stage had a good ending, but the start was not particularly ideal. After 9 games, we went back to actively prepare for the second stage of the game, and strive to play the next game well.”

Caption:Shanghai Jiushi team player Cheng Wangfan (right) makes a layup during the game Xinhua News Agency (the same below)

Facing the Shenzhen team in the last round, the Sharks played bravely in the first half, but they narrowly reversed after leading by 33 points. Against the North Control Team last night, the Sharks’ performance was still unstable. The first quarter was excellent in attack, but the second quarter’s poor defense ruined the lead. In the fourth quarter, he led by 20 points, but then lost 12 points in a row and was chased to only lead. 9 points, fortunately, he adjusted his state at the end, maintained the advantage until the end, and won two consecutive victories. From the data point of view, Wang Zhelin and foreign aid Trimble are the two best players in the Shanghai team. The former blossomed inside and out, scoring a game-high 35 points with 13 of 18 shots, including 3 three-pointers (3 of 4 shots), and he also contributed 9 rebounds, while Trimble scored 23 points and 6 times. In addition, Ren Junwei and Yan Pengfei both scored 10 points.

Caption: Shanghai Jiushi team player Wang Zhelin (right) attacking

After the game, Li Chunjiang also summed up the first stage of the game: “The start was not good, and everyone had a hard time. From the athletes to the coaching staff, including the club, everyone was very anxious. But what makes me happy is that the club gave the coaching staff. Trust, and the positive communication between the coaching staff and the players, the players have never given up, which is gratifying. The last few games of the first stage are the normal level of the team and the level we require. “

Caption: Shanghai Jiushi team head coach Li Chunjiang (left) and Beijing Enterprises head coach Marbury shake hands after the game

Next, the CBA regular season will enter a nearly one-month hiatus due to the national team competition window, and the second stage of the regular season is initially scheduled to start in December. Sharks captain Wang Zhelin has been selected for the national team and will go to the final stage of the Asian qualifiers for the Men’s Basketball World Cup. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)