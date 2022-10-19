Home Sports Li Chunjiang: The players worked hard and made mistakes and failed to control them, which led to the loss – yqqlm
Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Li Chunjiang: The players worked hard and made mistakes and failed to control them well, leading to failure

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 19, Beijing time, the CBA regular season continued. Shanghai played against Tianjin. After four quarters, Shanghai lost 99-105 to Tianjin.

Shanghai coach Li Chunjiang said: “I think the whole team is working hard in this game. It’s good that everyone invested in the whole game, and this kind of hard work is good. Everyone wants to win the game, and no one wants to lose, but there are still some details. For example, the problem of mistakes, the control is not very good, leading to failure, and summarize it slowly.” Today, the Shanghai team made 21 mistakes.

Luo Hanchen said: “The main thing is that the details were not handled properly, some mistakes at critical moments, and too many unnecessary mistakes.”

