Original title: Li Fabin won three gold medals at the World Weightlifting Championships and broke the clean and jerk world record

China News Agency, Beijing, December 8th. In the early morning of the 8th Beijing time, the 2022 Weightlifting World Championships continued in Bogota, Colombia. In the men’s 61 kg competition, Tokyo Olympic champion and Chinese player Li Fabin won three gold medals in the event with a snatch of 137 kg, a clean and jerk of 175 kg, and a total score of 312 kg, breaking the clean and jerk world record.

In the men’s 61kg competition of this World Championships, the Chinese team sent Li Fabin and young player He Yueji to play. In the first snatch competition, Li Fabin successfully lifted 137 kg for the first time, securing the snatch gold medal in advance. Subsequently, he tried to lift 140 kg twice, but failed.

In the clean and jerk competition, Li Fabin successfully lifted 167 kg and successfully lifted 175 kg in the third attempt. This result broke the world record of 174 kg created by the famous Indonesian player Irawan. After this game, the men’s 61 kg class snatch, clean and jerk, and total score three world records are all in Li Fabin’s name.

After the game, Li Fabin expressed his gratitude to the coach for his dedication and the team’s full logistics support. He won 3 gold medals at the World Championships and broke the clean and jerk world record to complete his short-term goal. He will continue to work hard towards a higher and more extreme goal.

Another teenager, He Yueji, also performed well. He won a silver medal with a snatch of 136 kg and a bronze medal with a total score of 296 kg. The 20-year-old He Yueji was just selected for the national training team last year, and this year he has won a place in the World Championships. He is a potential young player of the Chinese team at this level.

According to the requirements of the Paris Olympic qualification system, in order to qualify for the Olympic Games, athletes must participate in at least 5 of the 7 Olympic qualifying competitions. This year’s Weightlifting World Championships is the first qualifying competition. Olympic champions such as Li Fabin, Li Wenwen and Hou Zhihui from the Chinese team will compete .