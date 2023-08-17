Home » Li Kaier Aims to Change to No. 1 Jersey for Chinese Men’s Basketball Team in Domestic Debut
Li Kaier Aims to Change to No. 1 Jersey for Chinese Men's Basketball Team in Domestic Debut

Li Kaier, the naturalized Chinese men’s basketball player, is set to make his domestic debut this week during the Solidarity Cup. The Chinese men’s basketball team resumed training on August 17th in preparation for the upcoming match against the Serbian team on the 20th. After the game, the team will depart for the World Cup on the 23rd.

The Chinese men’s basketball team arrived in Shenzhen on the evening of August 15th, giving the players less than a day to adjust and overcome jet lag. The team has 14 players currently, and the final list of 12 players for the World Cup will be determined soon.

The Solidarity Cup match against Serbia is significant as Serbia is also the first opponent of the Chinese team in the World Cup group stage. This game will mark Li Kaier’s domestic debut as a naturalized player.

Li Kaier has previously played three overseas warm-up matches and played a crucial role in the last game against the New Zealand team. His family will be present to watch his debut in Shenzhen on the 20th.

Following this game, the Chinese men’s basketball team’s warm-up matches for the World Cup will come to an end. They plan to leave for Manila, Philippines on the 23rd to participate in the Men’s Basketball World Cup. Their opponents in the group stage will be Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico. The team aims to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics through this World Cup.

Li Kaier is considering a change in his jersey number. He currently wears No. 32, as his preferred numbers, No. 1 and No. 5, are already taken by his teammates. However, with Zeng Fanbo leaving the team and the No. 1 jersey becoming available, Li Kaier may switch to this number. He expressed his desire to wear the No. 1 jersey and asked for fans’ support and opinions through a social media post.

No. 1 and No. 5 have been the most frequently worn jersey numbers by Li Kaier throughout his career. He wore No. 1 during his time with the Spurs and No. 5 with the Timberwolves. In the upcoming 2023-24 season, Li Kaier had to switch jersey numbers with his Timberwolves teammate Edwards, who wanted to wear No. 5.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Li Kaier’s domestic debut and his potential switch to the No. 1 jersey.

