Li Kaier Becomes a Chinese National and Joins the Chinese Basketball Association

Chinese Basketball Association Announces Minnesota Timberwolves Player Li Kaier’s Chinese Nationality Acquisition

July 25, 2023

In a recent announcement, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) revealed that Li Kaier, a player from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, has obtained Chinese nationality. The news was made public on the morning of July 24th when Li Kaier met with Yao Ming, the chairman of the CBA.

The CBA expressed their warm welcome to Li Kaier through various social media platforms, thanking him for his support and assistance. They also extended gratitude to Li Kaier’s family for their support, as well as to the fans and media for their continuous attention to the Chinese men’s basketball team.

Born in New York City, USA, in 1993, Li Kaier, also known as Kyle Lee, was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Since then, he has played for the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Timberwolves. During the 2022-2023 season, Li Kaier showcased his versatile skills by averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game for the Timberwolves. His expertise as a comprehensive rhythm swingman has contributed greatly to his team’s success.

This recent development of Li Kaier obtaining Chinese nationality has sparked excitement within the basketball community. As he joins the Chinese men’s basketball team, the expectations for Li Kaier’s impact and contribution are high. With his talent and experience gained from the NBA, Li Kaier’s presence is expected to further elevate the competitiveness of the Chinese men’s basketball team on both national and international platforms.

The CBA, along with Yao Ming, remains committed to promoting and developing basketball in China. The acquisition of Li Kaier’s Chinese nationality is just one step forward in their ongoing efforts to strengthen the sport within the country. Providing opportunities for talented players like Li Kaier to represent China not only enhances the national team but also encourages the growth of basketball at all levels.

Li Kaier’s journey as a basketball player has taken an exciting turn with his newfound Chinese nationality. As he embarks on this new chapter of his career, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact he will bring to the Chinese men’s basketball team.

