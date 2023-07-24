Li Kaier Becomes Chinese Nationality, Joins Chinese Basketball Association

Chinese Basketball Association announces Li Kaier obtains Chinese nationality

Shanghai, July 24 (Xinhua) – The Chinese Basketball Association has announced that Li Kaier, a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, has obtained Chinese nationality. Li Kaier met with Yao Ming, the chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, to celebrate his new status.

The announcement was made on social media platforms by the Chinese Basketball Association, who expressed gratitude to Li Kaier and his family for their support. They also thanked fans and the media for their continuous attention to the Chinese men’s basketball team.

Born in New York City in 1993, Li Kaier, formerly known as Kyle Lee, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, he has played for the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Timberwolves.

In the 2022-2023 season, Li Kaier showcased his talents with the Timberwolves, averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. His versatile skills make him a valuable asset to the team.

The acquisition of Chinese nationality by Li Kaier is expected to have a positive impact on both his career and the Chinese men’s basketball team. It will provide him with more opportunities to represent China in international competitions.

The news of Li Kaier’s Chinese nationality has generated excitement among fans and is seen as a significant step forward for Chinese basketball. As the sport continues to grow in popularity in China, the addition of talented players like Li Kaier will contribute to further success on the international stage.

Li Kaier’s achievement is proof of the global recognition and influence of Chinese basketball. The Chinese Basketball Association aims to continue developing and nurturing talented players like Li Kaier to elevate the level of Chinese basketball and compete at the highest level.

With Li Kaier now officially a Chinese national, fans eagerly anticipate his future performances and contributions to the Chinese men’s basketball team. His dedication, skills, and passion for the game will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset to Chinese basketball.

As Li Kaier settles into his new role as a Chinese citizen, the Chinese Basketball Association and fans nationwide will continue to support him in his journey towards achieving even greater success in the world of basketball.

