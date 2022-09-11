Xinhua News Agency, Paris, September 9 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) The 2022-2023 season of the French Women’s Football League kicked off on the 9th. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Suyau-Charente 2-0 at home in the opening game. , Chinese player Li Mengwen, who just joined “Paris”, came off the bench in the 84th minute and made her debut in Ligue 1.

The Paris Saint-Germain women’s football team ranked second in the league last season, while their opening match opponent Suyau-Charente only ranked ninth in the league (there are 12 teams in the league), and the strength gap between the two teams is very obvious. The process of the game also showed a “one-sided” situation. The “Paris” playing at home had a ball possession rate as high as 70%, and the shooting ratio was far ahead of 19:3.

Only 5 minutes into the game, Dutch striker Martens received a cross from his teammate Elest and easily pushed and scored. In the 34th minute, French local striker Diani scored another goal to rewrite the score to 2:0.

In the 84th minute of the second half, Li Mengwen, who had just joined the “Paris” women’s football team, came off the bench. Although the playing time was less than 10 minutes, Li Mengwen’s performance on the court was very active. Towards the end of the game, a break from her right flank earned her a corner kick.

“I have been training with the team for 6 days, but I am still in the process of getting used to it.” Li Mengwen said in an interview after the game, “I didn’t play for a long time today, and the team was already leading, so I was on the court. There is still no problem with the feeling. If it takes a long time, this rhythm may still have to be adapted.”

On September 2, Paris Saint-Germain announced that Li Mengwen had joined the club on loan until June 2023.