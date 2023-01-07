Original title: After winning the championship, I hope that the team will have more domestic players grow up and join the Chinese men’s volleyball team (quote)

Li Mu: The first step in realizing the four-year plan of BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team (theme)

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Chu Peng

Firmly “please come in and go out” Late at night on January 5, Li Mu, the head coach of BAIC men’s volleyball team, and the players returned to the station after the league championship award ceremony. In Li Mu’s view, this fourth league championship trophy in the team’s history is the success of the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team’s “Please come in, go out” plan, and the championship is a surprise. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily on the 6th, Li Mu said that after winning the championship, he hoped that more domestic players from the BAIC men’s volleyball team would grow up and join the Chinese men’s volleyball team.

In November 2021, Li Mu, the meritorious coach of the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team, came out again. A series of extraordinary measures have been taken, especially the four-year restructuring plan including the league, which is refreshing. “The purpose of our plan is to invite people to come in and go out. The league championship is not the first goal, so this championship is really a surprise.” Li Mu said.

At that time, the Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team was experiencing a trough. Li Mu is well aware of this. He said: “Last cycle, the BAIC Men’s Volleyball team won the sixth place in the National Games. We are a re-established team and we need to make a solid four-year plan. Compared with winning the championship in the league, What is more important for us is to implement the player training plan during these four years to make this team stronger.”

At the beginning of this league, the BAIC men’s volleyball team sent six players out to play games and exercise. Among them, Jiang Chuan, Wang Dongchen and Zhang Binglong participated in the Japanese V1 league, and the other three went to the Croatian league and the domestic league respectively. Due to the failure of all the foreign aid to arrive at the beginning of the season, the young players Deng Xinpeng, Liu Ze and Tang Chuanhang who remained in the team became the main players. But Li Mu is always concerned about the prospects of the team.

Li Mu said, “In this league, we have reserved three to four positions for domestic players. Throughout the season, domestic players have shown their progress through actual combat. Setter Liu Ze and main attacker Liu Libin have always been the main players. At the time of Qi, young players such as Deng Xinpeng, Xu Tongxi, Tang Chuanhang came to the top. At that time, we had only one foreign aid, and we won the Hebei team with three foreign aids, which was very fulfilling.”

Li Mu said frankly that this season, BAIC’s domestic players are playing better and better. “In the middle of the league, after all four foreign aids were in place, the team’s lineup was relatively stable. Although the competition became more and more difficult, our domestic players, such as Liu Libin, Liu Ze, Han Huangguang, etc., performed at the championship level. “

Several major foreign players have become leaders

In the 2020-2021 season, the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team invited the 36-year-old Iranian foreign aid Marouf to join. This experienced setter not only helped the team beat the Shanghai team to win the third championship in the league finals, but also played a role in helping the young setter Liu Ze during the league. Li Mu said that several foreign aids this season have become the leaders of the domestic players in the team.

In recent years, the BAIC men’s volleyball team has entered a new and old transition. The young setter Liu Ze has been baptized in the league and the National Games. This season, he was entrusted with the important task of the main setter. His English level is good, and he communicated smoothly with several foreign players on and off the court, which allowed him to quickly establish a tacit understanding with them and quickly passed the running-in test.

Speaking of the four foreign aids, Li Mu felt very satisfied. “Individual ability is one aspect. They all have a good professionalism and attitude towards competition and training.” Li Mu said that several foreign aids are particularly team-conscious, including encouraging players in training and competitions. Domestic players, making up for their shortcomings, can lead the team through difficulties after problems arise. “I think several foreign aids are indispensable. They not only drive the team with their own technical ability, but also play a leading role. The foreign aid can make up for our second pass error, and has been encouraging Liu Ze to make him better. More and more daring to pass, Liu Libin and Han Huangguang are more and more daring to play. The leading role of several foreign players is particularly great, and domestic players seem to have climbed over a psychological mountain. What everyone has gained is not only a championship, but also a lot of intangible value .”

Kneading into a united whole is happiest

Before the start of the current league finals, Li Mu repeatedly stated that he and the team did not regard the championship as the goal in the early stages of the league. Now that he has won the team’s fourth championship trophy, Li Mu said that what makes him happiest is that the team has kneaded into a united whole in a short period of time.

At the beginning of the league, the BAIC men’s volleyball team won three consecutive victories with only Maxim as a foreign aid. But during the first stage of Group E competition, although Cuban foreign aid Hernandez joined the team, BAIC faced strong opponents in a row and once suffered a four-game losing streak. Starting from the Group A make-up matches in the first stage of the league, the team ushered in a turning point. The arrival of American foreign aid Thomas and Holt made the BAIC men’s volleyball lineup very neat. The team quickly passed the running-in period, won six consecutive victories, and successfully advanced to the quarterfinals.

Li Mu said that the team’s goal is to improve a little bit according to the team’s situation. “Our initial goal was to reach the final and compete with Shanghai for the championship. This is a good result. Because the team’s performance was completely unpredictable at the beginning of the league, and our players had never cooperated with foreign players. If we don’t understand each other, it’s a hasty fight.”

But fortunately, several foreign players formed a wonderful chemical reaction by fighting side by side with domestic players. Li Mu said: “In terms of cooperation, we may not be as good as the Zhejiang and Shandong men’s volleyball teams. Although they have no foreign aid, the players have cooperated for a long time. The BAIC men’s volleyball team often trains while playing, matching and grinding. But our team There is a tradition of unity. The coaching staff has many members, including team leaders, assistant coaches, scientific research coaches, technical statistics, fitness coaches, masseuses, and our old doctors and team doctors. Everyone has always been a whole and does a good job of the whole team. Running the job and also successfully bringing the main factor of unity to the team. This is the main factor in our ultimate success.”

The four-year cycle hopes to train more national players

Perhaps because of the two games of the league finals, the BAIC men’s volleyball team’s foreign aid was too eye-catching, and the outside world has the voice of BAIC relying on foreign aid to win the championship. However, Li Mu believes that what he created for BAIC after leading the team is a four-year development plan. In addition to the league that allows the introduction of foreign aid, there is also the National Games without foreign aid. Li Mu hopes that domestic players will grow rapidly driven by foreign aid. At the same time, players who compete in foreign leagues can broaden their horizons and enhance their own strength. In the future, while helping the BAIC men’s volleyball team to achieve good results, more people will be selected for the national team.

Li Mu said that at the beginning of his re-leading the team, he put forward the idea of ​​a four-year cycle of “please come in and go out”. “Our four-year cycle vision is to go out, invite us to come in, let our players experience training in foreign leagues, broaden their horizons, and at the same time lead domestic players to achieve good results in the league by introducing high-level foreign aid. Only by playing good results, Only in this way can it really help their growth and build up stronger confidence.” Li Mu said.

After the end of this league, the four foreign aids of BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team Thomas, Holt, Hernandez and Maxim will leave the team. What kind of team the BAIC Men’s Volleyball team will become depends on the future development. Li Mu said that the league is the first stop and the first node of his four-year cycle plan. He said: “Everyone is very happy to win the league championship, but when you step off the podium, everything starts from scratch. I told the coach and The team members said, celebrate after winning the championship. Starting tomorrow, we have to think about what to do next season? Which players can go out to exercise? Which players stay to participate in the next stage of training? I think the law of sports teams is like this. Start from scratch and move forward step by step.”

Talking about the future of BAIC men’s volleyball team, Li Mu said that besides building the team, his goal is to have more players become national players. “Strive to make the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team a more powerful and potential team within four years. I also hope that the domestic players in the team will have better development and more people can contribute to the national men’s volleyball team.” .”

Coordinator/Wang Yong