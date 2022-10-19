Home Sports Li Nan: The Beijing team pressed hard and gave us a defensive lesson_Game_Video_Jiangsu Team
2022-10-18 17:47

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Li Nan: Beijing team pressed very fiercely and gave us a defensive lesson

On October 18, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Beijing Shougang team easily defeated the Jiangsu team 95-82, ushering in a 2-game winning streak.

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

Jiangsu coach Li Nan summed up the game: “Beijing has always had a good defense in the league, and it was normal for us to attack our small foreign players in the first half. After the third quarter, it did give us a lot of pressure. Fierce pressing, Beijing gave us a good defense lesson today.

We went back to watch the video, how to solve this relatively fierce pressing, our players include our young, we are soft on the scene. The other is the defense against this kind of pressure from the basics. We had 25 turnovers. I think this is the concept of today’s game. There are many unnecessary mistakes. We all lose our rhythm, and I think we’ll get through the game, and then through the video, and we’ll take it seriously. “

