Original title: Li Nan: The players think of the game too simply, the team is affected by injuries

Beijing time on October 29th, the final round of the first stage of the CBA regular season officially started today. After four quarters, the Shanxi men’s basketball team defeated Suzhou Kendia 104-89, using a three-game winning streak as the routine. The first stage of the competition is over.

Before this game, Suzhou Kendia had won four consecutive victories, but in the end, when they had an advantage in the first quarter, they could not withstand the attack of the Shanxi team, and the four consecutive victories ended. After the game, coach Li Nan believed that the team thought the game was too simple, and the injury of the small foreign aid also affected the team’s performance.

“In fact, when we were preparing today, the players still thought of the game too simply. After winning streak, everyone thought it was easier to see the game more or less.” Li Nan said after the game: “And our team There have been some injuries recently, including some sprained ankles from our little foreign player in the last game.”

When talking about the game itself, Li Nan said that in addition to the first quarter, the team not only had an unsatisfactory offense, but also had a very poor defense, which eventually led to the loss.

“In addition to the first quarter, we attacked very poorly in the second and third quarters, scoring 16 and 19 points in a single quarter, and we made too many mistakes in our offense. Shanxi team scored more points, and the players Our personal ability and experience are relatively rich, and our defense is very poor, and we failed to withstand the opponent’s offensive.” Li Nan said after the game: “The first stage of the game is over. Analyze it carefully and play the rest of the game well.”

