Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 25th. The semi-finals of the 23rd Ahan Tongshan Cup China Go Fast Chess Tournament started online on the 25th. Li Qincheng’s 9th dan and Xie Erhao’s 9th dan defeated Huang Yunsong’s 9th dan and Yang Kaiwen’s 8th dan respectively. finals of the competition.

Li Qincheng played White against the last runner-up Huang Yunsong that day. In the pre-game stage, White’s battle on the right was handled properly, and the winning rate once exceeded 90%. After that, Black opened the robbery on the lower right, and created a nearly 20-purpose empty space in the middle abdomen, bringing the situation to a balance. Both of them made mistakes in the Guanzi stage. In the end, Li Qincheng took the lead in grabbing the chance to win the hand set at 220.

In the other semi-final, Xie Erhao easily defeated Yang Kaiwen with Bai. The two sides in the preface of this battle were caught in a fierce battle above. Yang Kaiwen wanted to slay the white chess dragon, but Xie Erhao dealt with it properly and successfully countered the middle-bellied black dragon. Yang Kaiwen conceded to 150 hands.

The final of this Chinese Go Fast Chess Tournament is expected to be held at the end of this year. The winner between Li Qincheng and Xie Erhao will compete with Japan’s 29th Ahan Kiriyama Cup champion Hirata Tomoya 7dan in the traditional Sino-Japanese championship match at the end of the year.

Original title: Li Qincheng and Xie Erhao entered the final of the Chinese Go Fast Chess Tournament

