Original title: Li Qincheng wins the Chinese Go fast chess championship

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 16 (Reporters Wang Jingyu and Wang Haoyu) According to the Chinese Go Association, the final of the 23rd Ahan·Tongshan Cup Chinese Rapid Go Tournament will be held in Pinghu, Zhejiang on the 16th. Li Qincheng won the championship trophy of this event for the first time by defeating Xie Erhao’s 9th dan with black 219 hands.

Both Li Qincheng and Xie Erhao entered the final of this event for the first time. In the game of the day, the situation was even in the opening stage. After that, the thick white chess gradually took the initiative. Black’s move of 103 shoulders breaking through the air was strongly counterattacked by white chess. Black’s big dragon looked very dangerous for a time.

However, Xie Erhao did not move concisely during the attack, and black turned the corner. When the spectators thought that the chess game was going to be decided by officials, Bai chose to fight with the opponent’s life-and-death method. In the end, the black chess with richer materials beat the white chess, and Xie Erhao conceded in the middle of the 219th move.

Li Qincheng won the championship all the way through the qualifiers. After entering this competition, he has eliminated Yang Dingxin’s 9th dan, Shi Yue’s 9th dan and last runner-up Huang Yunsong’s 9th dan. Li Qincheng told reporters that his best result in previous competitions was entering the semi-finals, but this time the competition went relatively smoothly, and the final was the most difficult set to win, and he was quite satisfied with his overall performance.

On the 17th, Li Qincheng will compete with Japan’s Agan Kiriyama Cup champion Hirata Tomoya in the traditional Sino-Japanese championship match. Li Qincheng said that he will do his best to win.