Li Xuanhao broke into the final of the Chunlan Cup Go Tournament 2022-12-22 09:40:51.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi Deng Huaning

The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship ended online on the 21st in the semi-finals. Chinese chess player Li Xuanhao defeated South Korean No. 1 player Shin Jin-joo and will compete with Korean player Byun Sang-il for the championship.

The focus of this Chunlan Cup semi-final is the battle between Li Xuanhao and Shen Zhenzhen, who are called “Xuangong Intelligence” and “Shengong Intelligence” by chess fans respectively. Both of them are in good form this year. The 22-year-old Shin Jin-joo firmly occupies the No. 1 position in South Korea. After winning the Samsung Cup in November, he has won four world championships; The top four, but has climbed to the second place in China‘s ranking in the past year.

Surprisingly, this game of chess became a complete victory. Li Xuanhao, who was holding white, played bravely and performed steadily. He accurately played the first choice of artificial intelligence (AI) in the 44th move. The hand plate admits defeat. Li Xuanhao expressed his excitement after the game, and he did not expect to be able to enter the finals. It may be that his mentality is better, and the training is also very tight. It is a natural process.

The other semi-final was ups and downs. Chinese chess player Tang Weixing gained an advantage early, but he was unable to turn it into a victory. In the final stage, he and Bian Xiangyi made mistakes until the 193rd move, Tang Weixing sent a fatal “spoon” , Bian Xiangyi finally reversed and won.

The final will be held in 2023. Interestingly, Shen Zhenzhen and Tang Weixing, who were eliminated in the semi-finals, were the champion and runner-up of the last Chunlan Cup respectively, while Li Xuanhao and Bian Xiangyi have not won the world championship. The Chunlan Cup will witness the emergence of a new world champion.

The Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship is hosted by the Chinese Go Association and Chunlan Group and was founded in 1998.