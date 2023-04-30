Original title: Li Yang and Deng Hanwen scored Wuhan Sanzhen 3-0 to defeat Qingdao Manatee. Players in the 95-year-old group performed well

The Chinese Super League in the new season can be said to be very competitive. In the fourth round of the Chinese Super League in the new season, Wuhan Three Towns played away against Qingdao Manatee, and many outstanding local players got very good training. Moreover, the hard work of local players on the court has also improved the competitive level of the game. In the end, the Wuhan Three Towns team defeated the Qingdao Manatee team with a total score of 3-0 with the goals of Li Yang, Deng Hanwen and foreign aid Davidson. And many players in the 95-year-old group performed outstandingly on the court.

In this match between Qingdao Manatee and Wuhan Three Towns, in the 17th minute of the first half, the excellent foreign aid Stanciu provided an assist, and Davidson scored the first goal of the game. Later, in the 41st minute of the game, the outstanding domestic player Xie Pengfei provided an assist, while the 95-year-old Deng Hanwen provided a low-frequency ball to the direction of the net. Interference, which also made Deng Hanwen’s shot successfully achieve the goal.

In the 51st minute of the second half, Stanciu provided an assist and Li Yang scored the third goal of the game. Later, in the 72nd minute of the game, Liu Chaoyang of the Qingdao Manatee team was sent off with a red card, which also made the Qingdao Manatee team challenge the 11 players of the Wuhan Three Towns team with 10 players. But the score was locked at 3-0. The Wuhan Three Towns team did not score more goals because of the dominant population. In the end, they defeated the Qingdao Sea Cows 3-0 and won the game.

In this game, it can be said that the Wuhan Three Towns team has an absolute advantage. They have a 62% ball possession rate and have 10 shots, 6 of which are on target. On the other hand, the Qingdao Manatee team missed only six shots in the game. This also reflects the strength gap between the two teams. Moreover, the Wuhan Three Towns team controlled the offense throughout the game and had an advantage in offense. However, in the whole game, in addition to the outstanding performance of foreign players such as Stan Hill and Davidson, many outstanding local players, especially those in the 95-year-old group, performed outstandingly. Deng Hanwen, who scored a goal in this game, and Liu Yiming, Micro Motion, He Chao, and Wei Shihao, who started the game, formed the team's main lineup and performed very well on the court. The 93-year-old Xie Pengfei and Zhang Xiaobin who came off the bench also performed outstandingly. Yan Dinghao in the 97-year-old came off the bench in the second half and performed very well. Yan Dinghao has an advantage in midfield and striker. The current Chinese men's football team is actively promoting the process of rejuvenating the lineup. The 95-year-old players are undoubtedly in their prime. Allowing more players in the 95-year-old group to become the main force on the court not only improves the operation mechanism of the Chinese Super League, but also trains the players in the 95-year-old group well. Prepare for the national team to provide excellent talents. And we have observed that in the Chinese Super League in the new season, each team still reuses more local players. Especially players in the 95 and 97 age groups. This will also further promote the rejuvenation process of the national team lineup. We look forward to more exciting Chinese Super League matches in the future.

What do you think of the Wuhan Sanzhen team's 3-0 victory over the Qingdao Manatee team? What do you think of Deng Hanwen and other 95-year-old players and young players such as Yan Dinghao and Li Yang getting good training? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

