Original title: Li Yingying 15 points Chinese women’s volleyball team 3-0 Puerto Rico won the first victory in the semi-finals

CCTV News: On October 6th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championship round of 16 semi-finals Group E competition, the Chinese team played against Puerto Rico, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the opponent 25-15, 25-19 and 25-21 in three straight games. Scored 3-0 to get a good start to the rematch. In this game, Li Yingying scored the most of the game with 15 points, Gong Xiangyu and Wang Yunwei scored 13 and 10 points respectively.

In the first game, the Chinese team was 1-3 behind. Gong Xiangyu’s back draw and Wang Yunwei’s counterattack scored 2 points in a row to 3-3. After the 6 draw, the Chinese team scored consecutive points in Gong Xiangyu and Diao Linyu’s serving rounds, and opened the points after entering the middle game. It’s down to 14-9. Li Yingying served directly and scored, and the Chinese team led 16-10. Puerto Rico obviously couldn’t keep up with the rhythm, Yuan Xinyue blocked the net to score points, Wang Yunguang and Li Yingying succeeded on the offensive end in succession, and the Chinese team had an obvious advantage 25-15.

The Chinese team performed even stronger in the first half of the second game. Wang Yuanyuan succeeded in attacking and blocking many times, Wang Yunhui hit a counterattack, Gong Xiangyu blocked the opponent’s strong attack, and the Chinese team led 7-1 in Li Yingying’s serving round. Since then, Puerto Rico has succeeded in blocking and serving consecutively, and once caught up to 12-17. The Chinese team established a 7-point advantage in Gong Xiangyu’s serving round. After 19-13, the Chinese team replaced Ding Xia, a second passer, and Chen Peiyan, who supported Chen Peiyan.

In the third game, the Chinese team made a few mistakes in the opening stage. They once fell behind 4-7. Fortunately, after stabilizing their position in time, they scored 4 points to overtake 8-7. The two teams were tied at 14. Yuan Xinyue and Li Yingying successfully blocked the net one after another. After Li Yingying counterattacked and hit Wang Yungui’s serve, the Chinese team scored 5 points in a row and led 19-14. At the end of the game, the Chinese team had a strong attack, and Wang Yuanyuan won the match point 24-19 after the fast break. Puerto Rico made a mistake in serving after chasing 2 points in a row. The Chinese team won 25-21 and defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 with a total score.

In the next game of the rematch, the Chinese team’s opponent will be the Netherlands team, one of the co-hosts.