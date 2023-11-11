Li Yuan and Pan Zhenqi Lead the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team to Victory

Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team Narrowly Wins at Home

In a thrilling showdown on November 10th, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team narrowly defeated the Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu Women’s Basketball Team with a final score of 88:81. The game was filled with intense competition as Li Yuan and Pan Zhenqi showcased their impressive skills to secure the hard-fought victory.

The game began with the Inner Mongolia team taking the lead thanks to Li Yuan’s strong offensive performance. However, the Shanxi team quickly responded with a series of outside shots, taking the lead with a score of 32:23 at the end of the first quarter. Despite the setback, the Inner Mongolia team accelerated their offensive rhythm in the second quarter, led by Li Yuan’s exceptional play.

As the game progressed, both teams engaged in a fierce battle, with the scores continuously alternating. In the final decisive battle during the fourth quarter, the Inner Mongolia team, fueled by their tenacious fighting spirit, managed to maintain a slight lead. The visiting team’s hope of overtaking was dashed when Pan Zhenqi made a crucial play, extending the lead to 7 points with only 20 seconds remaining.

Li Yuan and Pan Zhenqi were instrumental to the team’s success, scoring 22 and 21 points respectively. Sun Mengran also delivered a stellar performance, achieving a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team will continue their home games on November 12th when they face off against the Shijiazhuang Yingli Women’s Basketball Team at 19:30.

The victory was a testament to the team’s unity and determination, delighting the home audience as they celebrated the hard-earned win.

Text and photography courtesy of Grassland All Media’s Niu Tianjia, chief reporter of Inner Mongolia News Network. Editor: Baohua.

