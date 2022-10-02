Original title: Liao Lisheng torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee or difficult to catch up with next year’s Asian Cup

Sohu Sports News, on October 2, Beijing time, according to media person Chen Yong, Shandong Taishan team player Liao Lisheng suffered a serious injury and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which may require surgery.

In the game with the Shenzhen team, Liao Lisheng sprained his knee in an off-ball confrontation. Afterwards, he recalled, “I heard a noise on the field at that time.” Back at the hotel, because he was still able to walk normally, he did not find the injury immediately. severity. Before returning to Jinan from Guangzhou in the middle of this week, he underwent an MRI scan in Guangzhou, which turned out to be unsatisfactory. Returning to Jinan the next day, he underwent a second MRI examination.

According to the “Sports Weekly News“, Liao Lisheng’s serious injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee does not affect standing and walking for the time being, but from a medical point of view, the more this is the more worrying. When he was in Guangzhou before, Liao Lisheng met a local sports rehabilitation specialist. According to the planned plan, he will leave for Guangzhou next Tuesday (4th) for an in-depth diagnosis. The glimmer of hope that can be brought now lies in the difference between the filming results in Jinan and Guangzhou, but according to reports, once it is confirmed that it is a fracture rather than a tear, I am afraid that it will not only go abroad for surgery, but will be reimbursed in advance this season. Taking Wu Xinghan’s injury experience as a reference, if this is the case, Liao Lisheng, the main midfielder in the last two rounds of the Chinese national team’s top 12, may have some difficulties in catching up with the Asian Cup in June next year.

This season, Liao Lisheng played a total of 14 games on behalf of Taishan team and contributed 1 goal.

