Original title: Liao Sanning 17+7+7 Farr 18 points, 5 caps, Jackson was expelled, Beijing Enterprises narrowly beat Xinjiang

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 15th, Beijing time, in the third round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team faced the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team. In the end, after four quarters of fierce competition, the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team defeated the Xinjiang men’s basketball team with a 98-95 reversal, ending the opponent’s 2-game winning streak.

In terms of statistics, 2 players in the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team scored in double figures, Gordon 25 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, Liao Sanning 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Wang Shaojie 9 points and 6 rebounds, Yu Changdong 9 points and 8 rebounds, Zou Yuchen 9 points 6 rebounds; 4 players in the Xinjiang men’s basketball team scored in double figures, Fall 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks, Yu Dehao 14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals, Aizimati 14 points and 6 rebounds, Zhu Xuhang 10 points and 3 rebounds , Fan Huiliu 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Yili Fulati 9 points.

In the first quarter of the game, Fall relied on the inside height advantage, nailed the big hat, and completed two-handed dunks in a row, helping the Xinjiang team to take the lead. Zou Yuchen and Yu Changdong successively attacked the inside to score, Luo Kaiwen counterattacked and scored “2+1”, and the North Control team overtook the score. Jackson hit a three-pointer off the bench, but the Xinjiang team’s offensive end was sluggish as a whole. Wang Shaojie staged a counterattack and dunks. Lutubra succeeded in the second attack in a row, Gordon made a breakthrough to complete the “2+1”, Jackson responded with a “four-pointer” from the outside, and Sun Wei made a fast break to hit the buzzer. At the end of the first quarter, the Beikong team temporarily led the Xinjiang team 26-20.

In the second quarter, Haas hit a single hook on the inside line, Fan Huiliu broke through to score a fake, Liao Sanning assisted Ma Yong with a long pass and assisted Ma Yong for a layup, and he also made a pull-up jumper. , Wang Junjie made an empty cut for a layup, and the point difference remained at around 6 points. Gordon made his debut in rotation, and one person scored 4 points from inside and outside, expanding the point difference to 10 points. Ilifrati ran the ball and hit a three-pointer. Jackson and Wang Shaojie clashed, and Jackson was ejected. The Xinjiang team resorted to pressing defense and consecutive steals, Yu Dehao counterattacked one-stop, Farr stormed into a “2+1”, Aizmati made a mid-range jumper, Yili Fulati made a long-range three-pointer from the left wing, Xinjiang team Played a wave of 17-0 offensive to overtake the score in one fell swoop. At the end of the first half, the Xinjiang team led the North Control team by 7 points 50-43 and entered the second half. The North Control team made 0 of 9 three-pointers in the half.

In the third quarter of the game, Fan Huiliu hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc, Gordon responded with a three-pointer from the left wing, Farr received the ball from the inside and attacked, and Yu Changdong hit a three-pointer at the buzzer with 24 seconds. Farr nailed a big hat, Yili Fulati hit a counterattack and chased a three-pointer, and Fan Huiliu made a layup with his left hand, expanding the point difference to 11 points. Zou Yuchen scored consecutively on the inside offensive line, Zhang Fan made a three-pointer from the bottom corner, but Yu Dehao broke through the emergency stop and scored 4 points using the “up and down step”, and hit a super-long three-pointer, stabilizing the double-digit lead. The North Control team’s joint defense forced the Xinjiang team to make consecutive offensive mistakes. Gordon made a breakthrough and made a “2+1” shot. Liao Sanning succeeded in counterattack and fast break. . Fan Huiliu made a difficult backward jumper to stop the bleeding for the Xinjiang team. At the end of the first three quarters, the Xinjiang team entered the final quarter with a 73-71 lead over the North Control team by 2 points.

In the final quarter of the game, Huang Rongqi hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc, and Qi Lin staged a counterattack with a one-handed dunk, expanding the point difference to 7 points. Liao Sanning hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner and assisted Ma Yong for a layup. Wang Shaojie made a steal and counterattacked and dunked to level the score. Zhu Xuhang made a three-pointer on the outside, and Liao Sanning made a 24-second whistle-beating three-pointer with a difficult pull-up jumper. Aizmati succeeded in the second attack, Yu Dehao made an empty layup, and completed a one-stop steal, expanding the point difference to 6 points. Zhang Fan scored 5 points in consecutive jumpers, Gordon counterattacked and scored a breakaway throw, and overtook 1 point 1 minute before the end. Yu Changdong grabbed a key offensive rebound, and the Xinjiang team was forced to foul tactics. Gordon made two free throws, and Huang Rongqi missed a three-pointer. In the end, the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team defeated the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team with a 98-95 reversal, ending the opponent’s 2-game winning streak.

Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball starting lineup: Gordon, Zhang Fan, Luo Kevin, Yu Changdong, Zou Yuchen

Xinjiang men’s basketball starting lineup: Yu Dehao, Fan Huiliu, Qi Lin, Zhu Xuhang, Farr

(Tokgo Doner)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: