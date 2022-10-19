original title:

Liaoning basketball official: Liu Yanyu was initially diagnosed with a concussion and stayed in the hospital for 24 hours of observation

CCTV News: On October 18, Beijing time, in the fourth round of the CBA regular season, Liaoning defeated Guangzhou, Liu Yanyu fell to the ground and lost consciousness for a while, and then woke up and was carried out on a stretcher and sent to the hospital for treatment. After the game, Liaoning officials updated Liu Yanyu’s injury.

Liaoning official wrote: “In the CBA regular season Liaoning Bengang team against Guangzhou Long-Lions tonight, Liaoning team’s No. 17 player Liu Yanyu accidentally fell to the ground during an offensive layup and was injured by the field emergency medical staff. The ambulance was taken to the local hospital, where the initial diagnosis was a concussion. According to his current condition, Liu Yanyu will stay in the hospital for 24 hours of observation. He will review the MRI tomorrow morning and ask the neurology department for consultation. He will be in the hospital tomorrow. After Liu Yanyu has a further accurate diagnosis, we will report the relevant situation in a timely manner.

Hope Liu Yanyu recovers soon and returns to the game! I wish all athletes can stay away from injuries and enjoy the joy of sports!

Here, we would like to thank the fans and all sectors of society for their concern and support to Liu Yanyu and the Liaoning Basketball Club! thank you all! “

The 23-year-old Liu Yanyu is a young player that Liaoning values ​​very much this season.