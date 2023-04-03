Home Sports Liaoning is overtaken by Guangdong or loses home court advantage. Five teams determine their position_Regular Season_Locked_Playoffs
2023-04-03 22:30

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: Liaoning was overtaken by Guangdong or lost home court advantage, and five teams determined their position

Beijing time on April 3rd, the 41st round of the CBA regular season has all ended today. With 1 round left in the regular season, the 12 teams that will advance to the playoffs have all been determined.

At present, the Zhejiang men’s basketball team has secured the first place in the regular season, Shenzhen’s fourth position will not change, Zhejiang Guangsha has locked the seventh position, Jilin and Suzhou Kendia have also confirmed the eleventh and twelfth positions .

The defending champion had a chance to keep his second place in the regular season, but the Liaoning men’s basketball team, which lost away, was overtaken by the Guangdong men’s basketball team and fell to the third place. It is very likely that they will lose their home court advantage in the semifinals.

