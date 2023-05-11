Home » Liaoning leads Zhejiang 2-0 in the CBA finals with two consecutive away games
Liaoning leads Zhejiang 2-0 in the CBA finals with two consecutive away games

Liaoning leads Zhejiang 2-0 in the CBA finals with two consecutive away games
Liaoning leads Zhejiang 2-0 in the CBA finals with two consecutive away games
2023-05-11
Authors: Yu Sihui, Cao Yibo, Xia Liang

In the second game of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) finals on the 10th, the Liaoning team defeated the Zhejiang team 111:93 and won two consecutive away games in the series, with a big score of 2:0 lead.

In this game, Liaoning team star player Guo Ailun continued to miss due to injury, while Zhejiang team foreign aid Gary returned to the team. The Zhejiang team’s opening rhythm was a little chaotic, and the Liaoning team made quick counterattacks, but the home team quickly adjusted its state and clung to the score. At the end of the first quarter, the Liaoning team made consecutive low-level mistakes. Foreign aid Wright scored 7 points in a row to lead the Zhejiang team to overtake the score and ended the first quarter with 32:31.

In the second quarter, the two sides strengthened the physical confrontation, and the smell of gunpowder on the field became stronger. The Liaoning team was whistled for a technical foul, but the experienced team was not affected by this. Instead, they suddenly made efforts to widen the point difference, leading by 9 points after halftime. .

In the second half, due to the inability to protect the rebounds, the Zhejiang team was still unable to organize an effective counterattack, while the Liaoning team played steadily and gradually expanded their lead. In the final quarter, the Liaoning team blossomed more, holding a 16-point lead in the last two minutes, the Zhejiang team’s general situation was over, and once again suffered at home.

In this campaign, the Liaoning team led the opponent 51:34 in rebounds. Zhao Jiwei continued his recent hot state, scoring 21 points and sending out 9 assists. Foreign aid Fogg contributed a game-high 25 points; Zhejiang team Wright had 17. Accounted for.

The next two teams will move to Shenyang. The Liaoning team will sit at home on the 13th and continue to attack the championship.

