Liaoning men’s basketball team revised the game roster before the game, Han Dejun or played with injuries? _show_playoff_victory

2023-04-20 19:18

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: Liaoning men’s basketball team revised the game roster before the game, Han Dejun or played with injuries?

Beijing time on April 20th, the CBA playoffs 8 into 4 games continued today, holding a victory in the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team away to Beijing Shougang. According to the roster announced before the game, Han Dejun, who missed the last game due to injury, will continue to miss this game, but before the game, the big screen on the scene showed that the Liaoning men’s basketball team had revised the roster. Han Dejun not only appeared in the roster , He also put on the game suit to warm up with his teammates.

CBA officially announced the list of appearances

Before the start of the game, the big screen showed that Han Dejun had replaced Yu Zechen.

