On August 4, Beijing time, the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team announced that it has hired Spanish coach Hugo Lopez as the team’s assistant coach.

The announcement of the Liaoning men’s basketball team read: “Hugo Lopez, the Spanish coach who completed the contract earlier and was hired as the assistant coach of the Liaoning basketball team for the 2022-2023 season, arrived in Shenyang on July 30, and has been with him. The team starts work. I believe his joining will further enrich and strengthen the Liaoning basketball coaching staff, and bring advanced experience and technical and tactical concepts from overseas high-level basketball countries to the Liaoning basketball team.”

Hugo Lopez was born on July 29, 1975. He has more than 10 years of experience in the Spanish Professional Basketball League and more than 3 years of European Basketball Champions League experience. He has coached in Canada, Japan, Angola, Sweden and other countries. He once served as the assistant coach of Real Madrid in La Liga and won the La Liga championship and participated in the UEFA Champions League with the team. He has served as the head coach of La Liga and La Liga teams, and has also coached the Canadian Professional League, the Angola League and the Japanese League. He is also the head coach of the Swedish national team from 2018 to 2021. He has won honors such as the best coach of the Spanish professional basketball league, the best coach of the year in Angola, and the best coach of the Canadian NBL league. He also served as a training camp coach for the NBA Toronto Raptors, and worked as a personal trainer for NBA player Serge Ibaka, with extensive coaching experience.

