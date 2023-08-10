Liberec – Sparta 2:3, Sparta hockey players won for the second time in preparation, Třinec or Pardubice also succeeded

The Prague team started in the north of Bohemia already in the lineup with representatives Michal Kempný, David Němeček or Vladimír Sobotka, and it was the experienced striker who scored the decisive goal. Just like on Tuesday in Litoměřice, the American forward Josh Kestner was among the scorers. Liberec did not follow up on the win over Mladá Boleslaví.

The skaters played in preparation for the third time and lost for the second time. In Litvínov, they led 1:0, but then they conceded three times, twice of them in a weakened state. The North Bohemians, whose lineup lacked most of the experienced players, including two big reinforcements Ondřej and David Kašová, started the series of preparatory duels victoriously.

Photo: Radek Petrášek, CTK

Coach Filip Pešán from Liberec in a duel with Sparta.

The battle between extraleague teams also took place in Slané, where Kladno is now training. The Knights lost to Karlovy Vary 1:2. Energy was losing, but turned around in the second half of the game. Lukáš Pulpán decided. New goalkeeper Dominik Frodl or forwards Iikka Kangasniemi and Lukas Zetterberg made their first appearance in the West Bohemians jersey.

After Tuesday’s loss against Pilsen, České Budějovice succeeded, beating the Finnish team KooKoo Kouvola 3:0 in front of more than three thousand spectators. Dominik Hrachovina kept a clean sheet, captain Milan Gulaš and Lukáš Pech were among the scorers.

Třinec, Pardubice, Hradec Králové and Brno played with first league teams with whom they closely cooperate. Thanks to Richard Pánik’s goal, the steel players defeated Frýdek-Místek 3:0, Ondřej Kacetl and Marek Mazanec shared the clean sheet.

Photo: Radek Petrášek, CTK

Martin Faško Rudáš from Liberec during the match with Sparta.

Kometa won 2:1 in Třebíč after separate raids, which were decided by Kristián Pospíšil. Pardubice beat their “B” 4:3 in Chrudim, the match was decided by Patrik Poulíček’s second goal. Dynamo played the same as Brno without most of the key players.

Only Hradec Králové failed. Petr Moravec scored a hat-trick in the 6:4 win over first-league partner Kolín, Moutfield’s current captain Radek Smoleňák also played for Kolín and was also among the scorers.

Preliminary hockey match: White Tigers Liberec – HC Sparta Prague 2:3 (0:0, 1:2, 1:1) Goals: 32. Rychlovský, 58. Flynn – 29. Řepík, 30. Kestner, 52. Sobotka.HC Frýdek-Místek – HC Ocelári Třinec 0:3 (0:0, 0:1, 0:2) Goals: 26. Pánik, 42. Cedzo, 50. Daňo. Mountfield Hradec Králové – SC Marimex Kolin 4:6 (2: 3, 2:1, 0:2) Goals: 12. Gaspar, 18. Okuliar, 28. Eberle, 32. Marcel – 5., 35. and 55. P. Moravec, 11. Smoleňák, 13. Vrhel, 58. Kolmann. Banes Motor České Budějovice – KooKoo Kouvola 3:0 (2:0, 1:0, 0:0) Goals: 7. Gulaš, 17. Pech, 27. Chlubna. HC Verva Litvínov – BK Mladá Boleslav 3:1 ( 0:1, 1:0, 2:0) Goals: 33. Havelka, 44. Demel, 52. Zygmunt – 15. Šmerha.SK Horácká Slavia Třebíč – HC Kometa Brno 1:2 after sam. rent (1:1, 0:0, 0:0) Goals: 1. Psota – 10. Ďaloga, decisive raid Pospíšil. Rytíri Kladno – HC Energie Karlovy Vary 1:2 (1:1, 0:1, 0:0) Goals: 5. Strnad – 16. Bartejs, 34. Pulpán. HC Dynamo Pardubice B – HC Dynamo Pardubice 3:4 (2:0, 0:2, 1:2) Goals: 12. Hrníčko, 19. Kaplan, 55. Rouha – 41. and 56. Poulíček, 22. Urban, 34. Paulovič.