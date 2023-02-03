Home Sports Libero and Virgilio mail work: there will be refunds for users
Sports

Libero and Virgilio mail work: there will be refunds for users

by admin
Libero and Virgilio mail work: there will be refunds for users

After almost a week of blocks and interruptions, Italiaonline has announced that it will reimburse “the users involved in the disruption”

Libero and Virgilio mail users can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After almost a week of blocks and interruptions, Italyonlinethe company that manages both services has communicated that it will reimburse (indeed it will offer a “refreshment”, as they define it) “the user involved in the disservice”.

the refund methods

The refund, the company still communicates, will have “different methods depending on the subscribed servicesby individual users. In the next few days, in fact, the company itself will provide information on the “types of refreshments”, “through messages delivered to the e-mail boxes of all our users”.

five days of bugs

The news, as mentioned, comes after almost a week of difficulty: 5 days, to be precise. The last January 23rd, there was a blockage caused by a bug in the new operating system adopted by the company, which also triggered heated reactions from consumer associations. “The restore process is now complete of all the accessory functions of the Libero Mail and Virgilio Mail – they write in the official press release – and also access to e-mails through the Libero Mail App has been fully available for iOS users since yesterday”. For those who still experience problems with the services, the company invites you to call green number 800 591 829 or to consult the questions and answers pages published online.

See also  E-sports officially "entered Asia", opportunities and challenges coexist

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Milan, no Inter for Bennacer. Minor injury to...

Totti and Noemi Bocchi in crisis? The clue...

Euroleague, matchday 23: Milan-Stella Rossa 74-68

UEFA lists: the choices of Inter, Milan, Naples,...

Italian Cup, Juventus-Lazio, Bremer’s words

Real Madrid-Valencia 2-0, Vinicius and Asensio goals and...

Coppa Italia, Juve-Lazio 1-0: goals from Bremer and...

Ten Hag…warned on Sabitzer: “He’s a killer, if...

Rosell’s story: “Threatened in prison, condoms and vaseline....

F1 Dead Jean Pierre Jabouille, first to win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy