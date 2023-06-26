Libero Vincenzo Nastasi remains at Avimecc Volley Modica

The reconfirmations continue at Avimecc Volley Modica. After that of captain Stefano Chillemi, Andrea Raso and Pedro Putini, in fact, in the last few hours the white and blue leadership has also found an agreement with Vincenzo Nastasi who will also be the “free” of the Modica sextet in the next season of the A3 series. A heavy reconfirmation for the 1995 class originally from Castelvetrano, who becomes to all intents and purposes one of the most representative athletes of the Modica team.

“In our sport, but in team sport in general – Vincenzo Nastasi declares – it is not easy to find people like me, Stefano Chillemi and Andrea Raso who marry the team’s project and objectives year after year, but above all it is not at all obvious that the company continues to focus on you. At the basis of all this, there is a consolidated relationship between the players and the club and the awareness that one feels good at Volley Avimecc Modica. For me it’s always an honor and I’m proud to have been reconfirmed and therefore happy to start a new season wearing this shirt again in the next championship.

“From next season – he adds – I expect a redemption of Avimecc Volley Modica, after last season certainly below expectations. Let’s look at the glass as half full – he adds – because last season we learned what we shouldn’t do in order not to make the mistakes of the past. What is about to begin -concludes the free of Avimecc Volley Modica- will be a difficult season, where we will face teams that have spent a lot to look for the leap in quality, but we are now aware of what it takes to do well in Serie A3 . I’m sure that with the new additions that will arrive and with the capable technical guidance of Enzo Di Stefano whom I thank, we will be able to play on an equal footing with everyone”.

Previous PostModica, don Umberto Bonicontro diedNext Post”Shock in my town”, Bruno’s work against violence in Vittoria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

