Libertas Livorno-Vigevano, race 2: the winding road towards the Poule Promozione

After the three days of disqualification on the field for Libertas, finally the team and the fans can return to play within the walls of friends with obvious and evident advantages, especially in this particularly uncertain playoff challenge, where the environment can literally be the sixth man in the field. And Libertas needs the company, they need a victory that can equalize the challenge because a defeat would have the flavor of a sentence. Despite the working day, about fifty fans are expected from Vigevano, for the occasion a sector is set up at their disposal delimited by the classic red and white ribbon, not the best in terms of safety but the arena is quite small and at the same time inside the division of fans is simple and immediate.

The taste of the great challenge attracts the usual public of great occasions, already an hour before the challenge there is a crowd in front of the entrances and when the gates open, the bulk of the fans are already diligently in line. Everything goes quite calmly, the hosts begin to prepare the choreography and the public begins to warm up when the players enter the parquet. The decibels rise, despite the rather annoying heat, the audience in the arena is excited, the curve coordinates the cheering and also in the other sectors there is the classic animosity of the great event.

A few minutes from the start of hostilities, there is also the guest contingent, the entrance is rather theatrical with the ultras who descend with the banners on display from the top of the building, all united and compact they make their appearance and given the rivalry that separates them from the landlords, gestures and words can very well be guessed. From Vigevano the presence is not bad at all considering the fact that two days before they repeated the same procedure to follow the team in race 1. This evening they settle down in the lower part of the sector assigned to them with a drum dictating the rhythms and some piece to sanction a presence that from the very beginning wants to be noisy. And in fact those present try to make themselves heard with choirs and clapping, the enterprise is not the simplest but they deserve the right applause in adding to a presence also the singing aspect that cannot and must not be disdained.

The disbanded they open the dance with a choreography that involves the whole arena, white flags and amaranth flags welcome the players’ entry onto the field, a banner also appears in the Curva Nord in homage to two recent cautions who will have to stay one year and five years respectively away from any sporting event. The cheering of the landlords is continuous, beyond the curve in some moments of the match it is the entire arena that pushes the team to victory. The match is enthralling and this inflames the public, which gets excited about the deeds of the players on the pitch.

The tension is cut into slices on the pitch and in the stands, where big words fly and towards the end of the match, in the away sector there are those who would like to go to the streets, stopped with difficulty by the security: given the scene, even from the Curva Nord several people leave with a threatening attitude, however the question is definitively resolved by the intervention of the forces of order, who line up on either side of the guests to prevent any inopportune movement. A silent presence that of the forces of order but who at the right moment intervened to flex their muscles and given the numbers, the mere presence was enough to avert an escalation.

The match on the field ends with the victory of the home team and with the public cheering, the younger ones invade the parquet to hug the players while in the stands there is a party making fun of the old rivals, the Pielle cousins, and those of today who are preparing to return to Vigevano. The forces of order take no risks and keep the guest contingent inside the building, evacuate the premises and only then set off for the usual escort. Waiting to know which team will continue the journey, the feeling is that also and above all the next matches will be particularly animated by the two fans.

Valerio Poli