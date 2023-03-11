Inter celebrates the 115th anniversary of the Club with numerous activities that see the Club’s shirt at the centre, the common thread of the Nerazzurri’s history from its foundation until today.

Il video hero retraces the Nerazzurri’s decades through the various game kits, which become the leitmotif to narrate the evolution of the Club and its city, Milan. The video also features the Visconti snake, one of the Club’s symbols, imprinted on the “skin” of the shirts and which for the occasion forms the logo that celebrates these first 115 years of Nerazzurri history.

Starting today, the new official Nerazzurri book, published by Giunti Editore, is also available for purchase: “The Inter shirts – All the Nerazzurri kits from 1908 to today”. The volume traces the history of the Nerazzurri shirts and contains more than a thousand reproductions of the kits and around 120 archive photos, many of which are unpublished, as well as an in-depth look at the evolution of the fabrics and the logo and a focus on the training shirts and prematch jerseys.

The introduction of the book was written by the Vice President Javier Zanetti, which will be present today – Thursday 9 March – at the Inter Store in Galleria Passarella for an exclusive signing event dedicated to fans who want to get a preview copy of the book.

For the 115th anniversary, a series of dedicated products have also been developed: from the exclusive Special celebratory Jersey with the Inter 115 patch and the numbers with a personalized pattern with the autographs of all the First Team players, at the Capsule Collection of products including vintage t-shirt, scarf and game ball. The products can be purchased on store.inter.it, in the Galleria Passarella and San Siro stores, in the Inter Official Marketplace on eBay.it and on the Nerazzurri Brand Store on Amazon.

For Inter-Spezia on Friday 10 March, the shirt with which the Nerazzurri players will take to the pitch will feature a special embroidery golden bearing the writing “115 years” positioned under the logo.

The 115th anniversary of the nerazzurri will also be celebrated on Twitter, with an activity dedicated to all fans. In fact, Nerazzurri supporters who tweet using the hashtags #Inter115, #BuonCompleannoInter, #IMInter, #ForzaInter and #FCIM will see the special birthday logo appear next to their greeting messages. The activity will last until March 13th.