VOLPIANO

Volpiano Pianese coach Licio Russo will return for the first time as an opponent after seven and a half years. Sunday 4, at 15.30, he returns to Borgaro to face the Turin team in the second leg of the first phase of the Italian Cup of Excellence in group 6. It starts again from the 1-1 of the Goia di Volpiano gained a comeback a week ago, with the new coach of Volpianesi who believes in the possibility of passing the round: «To break the pass we will have to win or even draw, but from 2-2 onwards. If, on the other hand, we did 1-1, we would go to extra time and then penalties if the situation does not unblock, while the 0-0 would qualify the Borgaro. By philosophy, however – comments Russo again – neither myself nor Cacciatore, the Borgaro coach, will make calculations and therefore we will not play for a draw. We want to win and we will take the field for the victory, then we will give up who will prevail. At the moment the qualification is in the hands of the Borgaro, we had to make a percentage of passing the round, I would say 60-40% for our opponents, but you know, football is unpredictable. They have much more experience than us and are more tested, because they have been playing together for a few years, while to make up for the experience, we should put in more determination, grit and keep the pace high for as long as possible, playing without fear ” , comments Russo again. As for the formation that could go down to Righi on Sunday, we will probably see Mascolo, Gerbaudo and Ferraris and Lauritano, with the latter returning from disqualification. Still out of the game instead Fontana, former on duty, Minos and Pavia. –