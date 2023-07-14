Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like new

15/07/2023 and las 10:15 CEST

Lidl is a German supermarket chain founded in 1930. It began to spread in the 70s of the last century in the German country and, at the end of the 80s, it did the same for the rest of the old continent. Its first store in Spain was opened in Lleida in 1994. Since then it has more than 600 supermarkets throughout the country.

Since then the supermarket chain has tried to be a little original in its proposals. In this sense, household appliances have become a must among its customers.. Not surprisingly, all those who go to do their daily shopping almost end up finding something that convinces them on the shelves where food is not sold.

In this sense Lidl brochures have become the most sought after. Who else who less searches these publications for things to give both at Christmas and on other special dates such as birthdays.

Well this time the german supermarket chain has rescued one of its star cleaning products. It is nothing more and nothing less than the “2-in-1 1500 W steam cleaner and steam mop”.

You will have the steam ready in 30 seconds, and its best quality is that takes up very little space thanks to its folding handle. It can also be used as a cleaning tool without using steam, since it is removable.

It also has a protection against splashing water. You can clean all kinds of surfaces. And not just floors, since the mop can be used on walls, ceilings, and even glass.

The mop includes a funnel to introduce the water, a filling glass, a microfiber cover for the upholstery accessory, two microfiber covers with three plush stripes for the floor, an accessory for rugs, for corners and for sofas and armchairs; a large and small round brush and an elongated one; and finally, a scraper, a glass cleaner and a flexible tube.

The favorable opinions are numerous: “Good quality, great power. Nice light mop. It is ideal for cleaning inaccessible places, for example window frames, nooks and crannies in the bathroom,” says one user.

