Liensberger's future with mental coach Berthold open

Liensberger's future with mental coach Berthold open

Whether the collaboration between Katharina Liensberger from Vorarlberg and Matthias Berthold will continue is an open question. The former ÖSV trainer was hired as a mental coach for the 2021 double world champion last February. The cooperation is currently on hold, reported ORF Radio Vorarlberg on Tuesday.

“Kathi is just finding her role in the ÖSV team with the new coach. We’ll leave it at that, and as soon as the system is clear in the ÖSV, we’ll sit down and discuss how to proceed,” explained Berthold in the radio interview.

