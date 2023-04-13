It is not difficult to guess that things will not be so hot with Lidl, and the hockey enthusiast would rather be tempted to somehow stay with the sport of his heart. “The question is in what position. Whether as a coach or something else. And if anyone offers anything at all,” reports Pech.

But what happens if no one answers? “Then I’ll ask my friends and I’ll have to go to work. That’s normal. I will have to make a living with my hands, even though I have my left hand for such work,” he admits. The presenter of the Příklep program Honza Homolka, the chief commentator of O2 TV and the editor of Sport.cz Jan Škvor admit that they are in a similar situation when it comes to working with their hands.

What comes after the career? We built a Lidl next to the barracks, so maybe I’ll work there… Excerpt from the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

“That’s what I’ll do with you in the studio. And then I’ll replace you,” she fires towards the moderator. “I’ll be looking forward to it. I just don’t know what I’ll do after my career,” Homolka grits her teeth. But Pech calms him down by letting these thoughts go for now. Why not, he has a contract with the South Bohemian club until 2025. “I’m not in a hurry. One day I would also like to get a coaching B license,” he reveals.

But even that is not on the agenda of the day. “I commute to Budějovice every day, I’m tired in the evening and I still want to study. So it’s not a threat yet, but in time it will force me, I’ll dig into it. It will happen one day,” admits the hockey player.

Journalist Jan Škvor would like to see Lukáš Pech playing hockey even when he ends his playing career. “Why shouldn’t he stay with hockey?” he asks himself. “With the experience he has. Who can say that he played so many seasons? After all, I remember Lukáš from the time when I was not yet of age and I went to hockey as a fan to Lukáš Pech. And he’s still here, he’s wonderful,” the journalist beams.

“Who else should do hockey. We hear it from the new president of Czech hockey, Mr. Hadamczik, that former players should get involved back in hockey. To enrich those other guys. Because of them, we will attract more children to hockey,” convinces Škvor.