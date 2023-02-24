History books may remember him as the first soldier killed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 when the Russian army invaded the country. Denys wife remembers having washed his bullet-riddled body before burying him in his wedding dress. To tell us the story of him is the British The Guardian.

The senior sergeant, 36, died at 3.40am on the day of the invasion, more than an hour before the Russian president announced his “special military operation”. Tkach was stationed at a military checkpoint on the outskirts of the village of Zorynivka, eastern Luhansk region, on the Russian border. Moments before he lost his life, the man had ordered his soldiers to retreat after spotting Russian troops heading towards them, despite the heavy snow. Then he had caught the only machine gun available and had prepared for the worst. A hail of bullets devastated his position. He died and that earned him a medal for bravery.

The Russian assault on Zorynivka was the first on Ukrainian territory that morning according to the Ukrainian border guard. «At 3:40, according to the Milove department of the Luhansk detachment, the Russian invaders fired small arms in the area of ​​​​the Zorynivka settlement. Ukrainian border guards were killed. These are the first losses of our brothers during the large-scale armed invasion by Russia, which the occupying country carried out on February 24 last year.