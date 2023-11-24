Life shines because of dreams, youth is wonderful because of hard work – the 12th Sports Festival and the 34th Track and Field Games of Jiaxing Construction Industry School concluded successfully

The 12th Sports Festival and the 34th Track and Field Games of Jiaxing Construction Industry School concluded successfully

The 12th Sports Festival and the 34th Track and Field Games of Jiaxing Construction Industry School concluded successfully, ending a week of intense competition and camaraderie. The closing ceremony was attended by Fan Xiaochun, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Jiaxing Founding School, along with other esteemed guests and school officials. The event was hosted by Song Shaorong, deputy director of the school’s Student Management Office.

Notable achievements during the games included the announcement of the top ten athletes of the school’s 34th Track and Field Games and the list of total scores for each grade group. A total of 715 athletes from 62 class teams in the school competed in 54 events in 6 categories of 3 grades. In the end, 10 top ten athletes were selected, and the top eight teams of the three grade groups each had a total score of 54 events. Furthermore, 2 people broke 2 school records, and 3 people broke 3 grade records.

The closing ceremony also saw the recognition of winning classes for the school’s Sports Week Spiritual Civilization Award, Broadcast Exercise, and Creative Admission, highlighting the overall excellence of the participants.

In his closing speech, Chen Weiming, Member of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Inspection Commission, and Vice President, expressed his warmest congratulations to all classes and athletes who achieved outstanding results in the Sports Festival. He applauded the efforts put in by the referees, staff, and student volunteers and emphasized the importance of the event in enhancing the cohesion of each class and promoting physical fitness and sports skills.

The school’s male football team, student men’s basketball team, and various skills training teams are set to continue competing in upcoming sports leagues and festivals, fostering an environment of continuous growth and development for the students.

Fan Xiaochun announced the official closing of the school’s 12th Sports Festival and 34th Track and Field Games, bringing the exciting events to a memorable end.

As the games came to a close, students and staff were encouraged to keep the spirit of the competition alive in their hearts and continue to pursue their dreams with enthusiasm and determination. The event served as a testament to the untapped potential and youthful glory present within the school’s community, setting the stage for future achievements and successes.

