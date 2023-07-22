‘Life without filters’, ‘Maids and ladies’ and ‘The big lie’, in the ‘prime time’ on Saturday

22/07/2023 and las 06:57 CEST

Cuatro is committed to ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ and laSexta gets informative with ‘laSexta Xplica!’

Telecinco broadcasts, starting at 10:00 p.m., ‘life without filters‘. In this new installment we will talk about infidelity. The journalist will receive Oriana Marzzoli on set number 6 of the Mediaset studios in Fuencarral, to discuss this issue and interview anonymous people who provide her own testimony. Against all odds, Cristina Tárrega managed to come back last week in the third broadcast of her program, exceeding the 10% share of the screen. Tonight, she will try to keep the viewer’s attention from her with Alessandro Lequio and the rest of her collaborators.

Ian McKellen tries to scam Helen Mirren on Antena 3

Antenna 3 bet, starting at 10:10 p.m., for the film ‘The great lie‘. This adaptation of Nicholas Searle’s bestseller tells the story of professional con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen), who can hardly believe his luck when he meets wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren). When Betty opens her home and her life to him, together they will share an apparently quiet life typical of a retired couple. What will surprise Roy is discovering that he cares about her, turning what should be a con into the most dangerous choice of her entire career.

Emma Stone wants to write in La 1

the 1 broadcasts, starting at 10:05 p.m., the film ‘maids and ladies‘. Set in 1960s Mississippi, it tells the story of Skeeter (Emma Stone, ‘Rumors and Lies’), a young woman from the southern United States who returns from college with dreams of becoming a writer. Soon, she revolutionizes the inhabitants of the city, when she decides to interview black women who have spent their lives taking care of families in the area and she will confront the white ladies who are in charge of them, starting a social conflict that will revolutionize the vision of things. Despite the danger this may entail for Skeeter’s old friends, the collaboration between her and Aibileen (Viola Davis, ‘Doubt’), her best friend’s housekeeper, continues, and soon more women will decide to tell their stories.

Four bet on the cinema with ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout‘ from 10:10 p.m. Ethan Hunt and his team at the IMF try to recover a lost shipment of plutonium. However, the operation goes awry and Hunt must decide between saving his companions or allowing the package to escape. After discovering that the man behind the trap is Solomon Lane, Ethan, along with some familiar allies, begins a race against time to prevent hundreds of thousands of people from dying.

For his part, the sixth opt out of disclosure with ‘the Sixth Explica!‘ from 9:45 p.m. José Yélamo turns to the day of reflection of the elections on July 23, which is why he interviews the journalists Antonio García Ferreras and Ana Pastor, the presenters of the special information on election day. In addition, the program reflects on the possible results of the momentous elections together with a group of the best political scientists, who offer all the keys to an election in which Spain decides its future. Finally, the space focuses its tier of Xplicators on the importance of tourism, overcrowding and tourismophobia.

