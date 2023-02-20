Home Sports Liga: Barca beats Cadiz and returns to +8 on Real – Calcio
Liga: Barca beats Cadiz and returns to +8 on Real – Calcio

Liga: Barca beats Cadiz and returns to +8 on Real – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 19 – Barcelona continues to sail at the top of the La Liga standings. Tonight, Xavi’s team beat Cadiz 2-0 at the Camp Nou, thanks to goals from Sergi Roberto and Lewandowski. The blaugrana, with this success, reach 59 in the standings, returning to +8 on Real Madrid, which is second. In today’s other challenge, Atletico Madrid won at home against Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to the goal by the French Griezmann. Simeone’s team is fourth, at -2 from Real Sociedad, third. Tomorrow Getafe and Valencia will close the 22nd round of La Liga. (HANDLE).

