(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 01 – Elche bottom of the standings didn’t create problems for La Liga leaders Barcelona, ​​who prevailed 4-0 away thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski and goals from Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. The advantage over Real Madrid beaten before the break in the Clasico has risen to 15 points and, even if the Madrid players play tomorrow, after 27 days it seems sufficient to reach the title without worries.



In view of the second leg of the Copa del Rey, next Wednesday again against Carlo Ancelotti’s team, Xavi made several other changes to his usual team, also starting Fati, whose father in recent days had threatened to take him elsewhere given who plays little.



In today’s other games, Girona beat Espanyol 2-0, Sevilla won 2-0 in Cadiz while Athletic Bilbao and Getafe drew 0-0. (HANDLE).

